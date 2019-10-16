Sherry Ann Bergman fell asleep in death Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, after a battle with brain cancer.
She was born Oct. 20, 1954, to Norman and Violet Karki in Collbran, Colo., and raised with her four surviving brothers: Ken, Jerry, Lon and Jim. She married her surviving husband of 40 years, Stephen Bergman, Dec. 4, 1978. They stood with each other through all of life’s trials until the day she died. Sherry was a wife and mother first who constantly put the needs, wants and comforts of the people she loved ahead of her own.
She is survived by all her children and their spouses: Clint and Shaunna Bergman, Jacob and Brittany Bergman, Kaitlyn and Nathanael Tucker, Ileah and Jacob Riggs, and Caleb and Jenny Bergman; also, her two surviving granddaughters, Emma and Devyn Bergman.
Sherry was an excellent teacher. Starting with her children, she learned how to help young minds grow. She specialized in teaching the English language to children who natively spoke other languages first. She taught for more than 25 years and, despite the difficulties of dealing with her early cancer symptoms, earned her bachelor’s degree and completed her teaching certificate in 2012.
Sherry carried on her family legacy as an excellent cook. She could make anyone feel welcome in her kitchen with her signature dishes: French toast with eggs and hash browns, cinnamon rolls, chicken-fried steak or just some coffee and conversation.
Funeral services will be held at 4:30 p.m. Friday at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses at 1434 Ripon Ave., Lewiston.
Our lives are forever better having loved and been loved by you and emptier now that you’re gone. We love you still and long to see you again in paradise. Goodnight, Sherry.