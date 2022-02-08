Sherrill Lee Cooper

Sherrill Cooper, 83, of Lewiston, passed away Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Lewiston. She was born in Leavenworth, Wash., to Sadie and Gerald Zachow — Sherrill was oldest of six children. Her family eventually settled in the Boise area. She attended Meridian High School. In her sophomore year, she met James Cooper and they became best friends. Sherrill and James became engaged during their senior year and were married May 4, 1956.
They lived in the Meridian area, where Timothy and Roben were born. It was here, because of their deep love of children, they first became foster parents. They were eventually blessed with the additions of Shelley, Shawn and Alan to their family. After moving to Lewiston in 1970, the family grew even more with their beloved Elaine. They continued to be active within the foster care community for 39 years, caring for more than 400 children.
Sherrill was a very talented quilter and greatly enjoyed being a member of the Seaport Quilters Guild. Her beautiful quilts have become cherished family heirlooms. She was a member of the Vivacious Vagabonds chapter of the Red Hat Club. Her friends will miss her sweet smile and dry wit. She was also an incredible card player. Her scorekeeping could be a bit suspect, but her competitive spirit has been passed down to each generation. They will all deeply miss late-night card games filled with love, laughter and sneaky wins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her sons, Timothy and Shawn Cooper, and Alan Creech; her siblings Karen Walsh, George, Doug and Jeanie Zachow, and Joe Aubrey. She is survived by the love of her life, her husband, James; her daughters, Roben Dixon, Elaine Ray (Hunter), Shelley Thomas (Albert); her sibling Jerry Zachow; her favorite sister-in-law, Joyce Aubrey; her grandchildren, Bailey Glenn (Kameran), Tanner Dixon (Alyssa), Zachery Cooper, Tasha and Tabetha Edwards; two precious great-grandchildren, Stella and Theodore Glenn; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday at Mountain View Funeral Home in Lewiston with a graveside services starting at 2 p.m. and a coffee reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital at stjude.org or by donating over the phone by calling (800) 805-5856.