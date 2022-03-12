Sheri A. Mallory, 70, of Weippe, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and a dear friend to many, died Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at the Banner Del Webb Medical Center near her winter home in Surprise, Ariz. She died from the effects of congestive heart failure.
She was born Sharon A. Kappel March 5, 1951, to Andrew and Mabel Bischoff Kappel in Ephrata, Wash., but was known as “Sheri” all of her life. Her parents both passed away when she was in junior high; she then lived with her aunt and uncle, Walter and Alice Bischoff Spies and her two younger siblings in Moses Lake, Wash. She graduated from Moses Lake High School in 1969, and attended Big Bend Community College of Moses Lake enrolled in the business program. She started working as a court clerk for the Grant County District Court.
She married Ed Miller in June of 1973, and together they had two sons, Brandon E. and Scott M. Miller. They moved to Idaho, where she worked for the First Security Bank in Lewiston and later Regence Blue Shield as a secretary. The marriage ended in divorce.
In 1988 she married Jim Mallory and moved to Deary, then Couer d’Alene in 1989, and then to Headquaters, Idaho, in 1992. In 1994, they purchased property and built their log home near Weippe. At this time, she started at the job she loved the most, as an assistant secretary at Timberline High School, where she worked until retiring in 2009.
Sheri was always very active, boating on Dworshak, jogging the Seaport Run and numerous Bloomsdays, camping at her favorite spot at Powell, exploring the Mallard Larkins, riding her four-wheeler and snowmobile, picking huckleberries with friends, trips to the Oregon and Washington coast and many trips to the Island of Kauai. Sheri loved to plan parties, lunches and barbecues for family, friends and co-workers. Since retirement her favorite was spending time with family and the grandkids, and relaxing in the warm winter in Surprise, Ariz., with many friends and visits from the family.
She is survived by her husband Jim Mallory, of Weippe; sons Brandon Miller, of Lewiston, Scott Miller and wife Shannon; grandsons Landon and Graycen Miller, of Colton; stepdaughter Mandy Mallory, of Clarkston; stepson Tyler Mallory and wife Christine; and granddaughter Evie Mallory, of Austin, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her parents Andrew and Mabel Bischoff Kappel; aunt and uncle Walter and Alice Bischoff Spies; brothers Delbert Kappel, Jimmy Dean Kappel, Andy Wayne Kappel Sr., sisters Delilah Miller and Peggy Weed.
Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association at www.heart.org or the charity of your choice.
The Palm Valley Funeral Home of Sun City, Ariz., is in charge of arrangements. A celebration of Sheri’s life will be held at a later date and place to be determined.