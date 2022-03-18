Sherelyn was born Aug. 1, 1958, in Lewiston, to Roy and Marjorie (Pedigo) Whittum. She was welcomed into the world by her older brother, Ron, and siblings from the blended marriage: Marjorie’s grown children Ralph, Marcy and Ray Otto, and Roy’s teenage daughters Alice (Gruell) and Rosalea (Sutton).
She attended school in Juliaetta and Kendrick and graduated in 1976. She attended Lewis-Clark State College and graduated with her nursing degree in 1991. She was passionate about caring for others and worked in a variety of positions in Idaho, Oregon and Texas. She later worked one class at a time to obtain her master’s in historical studies in oral history and ethnic studies in 2008.
She was an avid historian and enjoyed learning about her Pedigo roots.
She loved the outdoors and spent much of her time hiking, biking, kayaking and advocated for old growth tree preservation.
Above all, Sherelyn was a godly woman and her love for the Lord was known not just through her words but also through her volunteer work, kindness and dedication to her community.
In late February, she returned home on hospice after having suffered for many years with chronic, debilitating health issues to enjoy peace, quiet, sherbet and cheesecake. Sherelyn spent her last moments in her cottage in Tillamook, Ore., with her friends, family and kitty, Selah, by her side telling stories, singing and praying. She passed away Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022.
She was preceded in death by her mother, father, three half-brothers and two half-sisters.
Donations may be given to the Garabaldi Historic U.S. Coast Guard Boat House, Garibaldi Cultural Heritage Initiative savegaribaldipier.org.
A service was held March 16 at the First Christian Church in Tillamook, Pastor Dean Crist presided. A reception was held after the service at the Garibaldi Historic U.S. Coast Guard Boat House.