Shelley Bea Eagle, 60, of Clarkston, went home to be with her Lord on Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Lewiston. Although her family misses her very much, we are comforted that she is no longer in pain and is resting in the arms of Jesus.
Shelley was born on July 12, 1960, in Seattle to John and Marilyn (Doran) Shear. She graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in Auburn, Wash., in 1978. She lived her life in various places on the West Coast, from Alaska to Nevada. She called Clarkston her home for the last 15 years.
After many various job experiences, from waitressing to nursing, Shelley graduated from Lower Columbia College in Longview, Wash., with an associate degree in accounting. During her college career, she was a single mom to Sarah Noel Tingelstad. Sarah was born Jan. 31, 1992, in North Bend, Wash., to Shelley and Carl Tingelstad. Shelley and Carl divorced, and Shelley moved to Longview to make a life for her and Sarah, her “Supreme Tiny Highness.” While attending college, Shelley worked and volunteered at Sarah’s school. She would often take Sarah to McDonald’s while she studied for her classes.
On Feb. 18, 2001, after a whirlwind six-week courtship, Shelley married David Eagle in Reno, Nev. Shelley was the love of David’s life, and he was thrilled to become Dad to Sarah. David and Shelley celebrated their 20th anniversary this year.
Shelley and David became proud “band parents” when Sarah joined the Clarkston High School Marching Band. They traveled throughout the state to all of her marching band competitions. Shelley loved all of her band kids, and became like a mom to many of them.
Shelley will be remembered for her quirky, somewhat warped, sense of humor, which brought joy to all she came in contact with. Even in her last years, when her health was declining, she maintained her priceless sense of humor. Shelley loved to cook, and she was a very good cook. She collected cookbooks, and her collection was large enough to fill a small library.
Shelley was involved with LifeCenter Foursquare Church in Clarkston. Her health often prevented her from attending regularly, but she was involved in small Bible study groups. Shelley’s greatest joy was being Mom to Sarah, and they maintained a close bond as Sarah became an adult.
Shelley is survived by her husband, David Eagle, and her daughter, Sarah Tingelstad, both of Clarkston; father John Shear, Beaverton, Ore.; brother John Randall (“Randy”) Shear, of Svensen, Ore.; along with aunts, uncles, and many cousins, nieces and nephews; as well as many friends and her four-legged “fur babies.” She was preceded in death by her mother, Marilyn Shear, and her sister, Sheri Shear.
A celebration of Shelley’s life will be held at LifeCenter Foursquare Church, 2377 Appleside Blvd., Clarkston, on Saturday, June 5, at 4 p.m. Anyone wishing to make a donation in Shelley’s name may donate to the American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231; or the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Dr. Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202.