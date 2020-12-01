Shelda J. Zander, 82, passed into Heavenly Father’s loving embrace Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, because of complications of dementia.
She was born Sept. 7, 1938, to Arthur and Delphia D. (Lee) Nelson in Burley, Idaho. Shelda married the love of her life, Neil Zander, July 4, 1957, in Coeur d’Alene. Together they raised their three children in Pomeroy.
Shelda is survived by her husband, Neil; two children, Darice, of Kill Devil Hills, N.C., and Alan (Laura), of Lewiston. She is also survived by her sisters, Marla (Bill) Zickgraff, Diane (Brent) Little and Gail (Virgil) Ellis; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; along with many nieces and nephews; and her special sister, Jean.
Shelda was preceded in death by her son, Kevin, in 1979; her parents; brother Leland Nelson; and sister Carol (Don) Hall.
Shelda was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, as well as a devoted friend. She was incapable of turning anyone away and was admired by all who sought her advice, unconditional love and understanding. Many were able to find solace in the advice given by Shelda and found comfort in the words she spoke. Those who were lucky enough to have been graced by this wonderful woman knew “that if Shelda had your back, you would suffer no attack.”
She worked as manager and waitress of the Pomeroy steak house. In her younger years, she was very involved in her children’s activities as well as her own civic and community engagements, and was very prideful of the efforts she took and the contributions she made while working alongside her husband during his career as a fire control officer for the Forest Service.
Shelda found her joy in gardening, especially when it came to the planting and propagating of her rose gardens. Her love for roses was admired by many and enjoyed by all.
Shelda was a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The church was a place that she sought scripture and found comfort in the words written, which provided her a sense of strength that she applied to her life in every aspect.
There will be no service at this time. The family will hold a celebration of life in the spring, which coincidentally was also Shelda’s favorite time of year.
The family has designated the American Cancer Society for memorial contributions, an organization that Shelda graciously and lovingly devoted herself to.
As her granddaughters affectionately said, “Having you in our lives, we all have been blessed, but now the time has come for you to rest.”
“Fly High, Grandma, you will be missed.”