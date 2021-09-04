Sheila May Thesan went home to Jesus on Monday, July 26, 2021, at age 79.
She was born to Charles Morton and Eleanor Morton (nee Olson) on Aug. 23, 1941, in Seattle. She attended West Seattle High School and later married her husband, Gary, on May 19, 1960. They went on to have two sons, Cory and Kevin.
The Thesan family moved from Seattle to Grangeville where Gary worked for the Postal Service and as the pastor of Evergreen Assembly of God. Since Gary was a bi-vocational pastor, Sheila was called upon to do much of the daily work of ministry. She spent most of her days cleaning the church, paying visits to congregants and counseling those in need. As a pastor’s wife, her heart, door and purse were open to all. Her sons recall many evenings when Sheila would be counseling someone with the phone in one hand, and cooking dinner with the other.
In addition to being a dedicated and loving mother, Sheila also enjoyed playing cards and other games with her friends and family. She was known for her skill. Throughout her entire adult life, Sheila held an unwavering faith in God, which she shared freely with those who surrounded her. She loved ministering to others and had the unique gift of listening in a loving and nonjudgmental way. Sheila was a prayer warrior. She would pray anytime, anywhere and with anyone who needed encouragement.
She joins Gary in Heaven; as well as her parents, Charles and Eleanor; and brother Charles Morton Jr.
She is survived by her sons, Cory (Kelly) Thesan, of Grangeville, and Kevin (Tonyia) Thesan, of Bothell, Wash.; three grandchildren, Stacy Dunmire, Garrett Thesan and Jordan Thesan; two great-grandchildren, Olivia and Chloe Dunmire; and sisters Emily Peterson and Marlene (Chet) Gwordske, who also mourn her passing.
A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. Sept. 18, 2021, at Echo Hills Church, 3215 Echo Hills Drive, Lewiston. Pastor Mike Richardson will be presiding.
Sheila had a heart for people who needed second chances in life. Because of this passion, the family requests donations to the Salvation Army in lieu of flowers.
“Because he bends down and listens, I will pray as long as I breathe!” — Psalm 116:2.