Sheila Marie Edson

Sheila passed away Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at home.
Sheila was born Sept. 1, 1960, in Lewiston to Bud and Roxie (Tannahill) Copenspire. Roxie later remarried, and David Briggs adopted Sheila when she was 2 years old. She attended Lewiston High School, was part of the ski club, worked at a photography studio and graduated in ’78.
Sheila fell deeply in love with her best friend, Malcomb Edson, and knew she would spend the rest of her life with him. They married in March ’79. As newlyweds, they faced hard times, and layoffs that could have broken them, but their love for one another was so strong that it always got them through. They had a love that most people can only dream of.
In ’85, they brought me into this world. I’m April, and I’ve been blessed to have had a mom who was my best friend through it all. She raised me with unconditional love, laughter and mischief. She was always being silly, and could put a smile on your face even on the worst days. Our small family enjoyed camping, fishing, sledding or just taking a drive to enjoy nature and each other.
She had an eye for beauty which took forms in so many ways. She loved crafting, was a talented artist, but photography was her passion. From a young age, there was always a camera in her hand, or close by. She owned her own studio for a while and captured beautiful moments in many people’s lives. She made you feel comfortable. She loved people and was blessed to have had many loved ones in her life. She loved to sing and go to karaoke. She always had a smile, hug and a kind word for you.
She also had a passion for animals. She was known as “the Squirrel Lady” or “Dr. Dolittle” to many. She rehabbed many squirrels, bunnies, birds and a raccoon. As a kid, she had a ground squirrel, monkey, dogs, cats and a horse. She was always happy to have a furry or feathered friend around.
Family meant everything to her, and when I found myself in trouble, in no position to take care of Loralie and Briggs, Mom and Dad adopted them. They were even better parents that go-around. Her love for them ran deep and strong. Her life revolved around taking care of them and Dad.
She was Mom to many. She was also a wife, granny, best friend, sister, auntie and mischief maker.
She is survived by her husband, Malcomb; daughters April and Loralie; son Briggs; son-in-law Tige; honorary daughter Veronica; grandkids Andrew, Larissa, Sakina, Jordan, Harley, Gabe and Angelita; sisters Vickey Jones and Louise Yochum; brothers Jack Jones, Larry and Bill Copenspire; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She is now dancing in heaven with her parents, Dave and Roxie Briggs; siblings Halo and Joseph; and many family and friends.
We will be having a graveside service at 2 p.m. Monday at Mountain View Funeral Home. A celebration of life and covered-dish dinner will follow the service at Hereth Park. You can also sign the online guest book at www.mtviewfuneralhome.com.