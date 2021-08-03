On Saturday, July 17, 2021, Shawn Luke Belieu, 32, a former Clarkston resident, passed away in a Tucson, Ariz., hospital. He resided in Douglas, Ariz.
He was born Oct. 9, 1988, in Vancouver, Wash., to Robert and Tammy Belieu (DeBusk). Shawn attended Mark Morris High School in Longview, Wash., where he maintained a 4.0 GPA. He had a degree in computer graphics and design and was a certified diesel mechanic. He was owner and operator of Belieu Enterprises with a logo of B.E.S.T.
Shawn had a wife, Amanda Lindsey, and two stepchildren, Tryten and Harley. Shawn is survived by his parents, Robert and Tammy, and stepfather, Michael E. Lindsey; his grandparents Jim (Nadine) Belieu, Brinda Adams Belieu, Edna (Steven) Rand, and siblings Steven (Barbara) Tiffany, Sky Belieu, David and Brystan Lindsey, Trish Lombard. He is also survived by his great-aunt Dee Martinez, uncles Ryan DeBusk and Rick Belieu and many other aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Shawn will be loved and missed by too many to count.
Shawn was preceded in death by his great-grandmother Lois Manning; grandfather Ronnie J. DeBusk, brother Michael D. Lindsey and his preborn son O’Rian Belieu. Shawn liked to bungee jump, sky dive, surf, swim and go camping. He was on a swim team, was selected to join the U.S. Olympic swim team and he loved ’80s music.
His final arrangements are being handled at Brown Page Mortuary in Douglas, Ariz. A celebration of Shawn’s life was held July 27, 2021, at Douglas Tabernacle Church, in Douglas, Ariz.