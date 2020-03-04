Shawn David and John Paul Carr, age 3, went running into heaven, fishing poles in hand, Friday, Feb. 21, 2020.
Shawn and John were born Sept. 23, 2016, to Chance Carr and Hannah Hueth, in Lewiston.
They both loved fishing with their dad, often competing for who caught the biggest bass. One of their highlights was camping and fishing on the North Fork as a family.
Shawn’s favorite color was blue and he made his mommy laugh by quoting lines from his favorite movie, “The Fox and the Hound,” while talking in his sleep.
John’s favorite color was red and you could often find him running around wearing only his helmet and favorite PJ Masks underwear.
They were country boys through and through, often going “hunting” with their toy wood guns. They were a team in everything they did and especially loved playing with their dog, Savage.
The boys were preceded in death by their grandfather, Shawn Carr; uncle Donald Hueth; great-grandma Robin Hueth; and cousin Dillan Carr. The twins are survived by their parents, Hannah and Chance; grandparents Tessie Carr, Casey Eaton and DJ Hueth; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, other family members and friends.
A celebration of life will be held from 1-5 p.m. Friday at Timberline High School in Weippe. All are welcome to attend.
Shawn and John were full of life and touched so many lives. They were too big for this world and will be forever missed.