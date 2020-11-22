Shaun Cameron Hartley, loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend to many, passed away at his home after a yearlong battle with lung cancer on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020.
When he passed, he was surrounded by family.
He was born Feb. 19, 1957, to Marilyn Schlee Hartley Burg and Merrill Hartley.
Shaun graduated from Colton High School and furthered his education with two years at Spokane Community College. He married his best friend and the love of his life, Teri Clark, on Sept. 16, 1975, and their union brought two lovely daughters.
He was a devoted farmer and truck driver all of his life. His passion for his work was exceeded only by the love for his family and friends. His nieces and nephews fondly called their uncle “Homer” and enjoyed horsing around with him. For recreation, Shaun enjoyed snowmobiling in the winter and relaxing around their pool at their lovely Clarkston home.
He is survived by his mother, Marilyn Schlee Burg; wife, Teri Clark Hartley; daughters Courtney (Chris) Kramer and Sarah (Bret) Gibson; brothers Leslie (Debra) and Michael (Bonnie); and grandchildren, Michaela Kramer Jones, Braxton Gibson and Savanna Gibson.
Our heartfelt thanks go out to Home Hospice, and a special thanks to loving niece and caregiver, Christy Hartley.