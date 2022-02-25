Our beautiful mother, Sharon “Sue” S. Richardson, passed Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, from an unexpected illness.
Sue was born June 21, 1951, in Coulee Dam, Wash., to Neal and Frances Turner. Sue loved living in the Grand Coulee area and enjoyed swimming and boating at Spring Canyon and Lake Roosevelt. She attended Coulee Dam High School and played the flute in the school band and was in many clubs before graduating high school in 1969.
In 1969, Sue attended Washington State University for dental hygiene, where she decided this was not her calling.
In 1971, Sue met and married James H. Richardson and in 1972 they welcomed their son Dustin, and then Amy in 1974. Sue and Jim resided in the Newman Lake area to raise their children, Dustin and Amy. Boating, camping at Mill Pond and Priest Lake, and attending many car shows were a few things they did as a family. Sue’s family meant everything to her and she would move a mountain to help her children and grandchildren.
Sue’s career changed when she started working for the Bureau of Mines in 1980 as a purchasing agent and then was promoted to administrative officer in 1995, before this branch closed in 1995. Sue then moved to Natchez, Miss., in 1996, to work in the Natchez National Park as the administrative officer. Sue loved working in the plantation mansions, learning the history of each and also helped to restore rooms in these mansions. Jim finally joined her in Natchez in 1997. They made numerous lifelong friends within the national park family and kept in touch with many through the years.
Sue’s career changed again and moved to the U.S. Virgin Islands in 1998, to work in the national park on St. John as the administrative officer. Sue loved the beautiful beaches and blue water and enjoyed a relaxing way of life. Sue then moved back in 2000 to Rangley, Colo., to work at Dinosaur National Park as the administrative officer. They loved this area but missed their families back home. They made the move to Lewiston in 2002, where she worked at the Nez Pearce National Park as the administrative officer. They made this their forever home, which was as close as they could find closer to family.
Sue loved to ride on Jim’s Harley for many day rides and also rode for Toys for Tots in Lewiston. Sue was an amazing artist as she loved to watercolor paint, oil paint and also loved to color in her many coloring books created by her friend PJC Smart. Sue also played the flute and accordion. She had many artistic talents. Sue had a love for animals, particularly pugs, of which they owned three, and they rescued many dogs and cats throughout the years. Sue loved watching Washington State football and Gonzaga Bulldog basketball.
Sue is survived by her son, Dustin (Kyra) Richardson, and daughter, Amy (Terry) Drake; grandchildren Nakoa, Owen, Makaio, Olivia and Keanu; sister Pam (Gary) Eddy; sister-in-law Judy; and numerous nieces, nephews and close friends.
The family would like to thank the staff at Tri-State Memorial Hospital and Providence Holy Family Hospital with their care and compassion given to our mother during her final days, especially her nurse, Whitney, who made it possible to be with her.
A private burial will be held March 19.