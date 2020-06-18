Sharon Rose Bradley, 78, of Lewiston, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at her home after a long and very courageous battle with various cancers.
She was born Oct. 30, 1941, to Frank and Marian Monahan in Detroit. She was the third of a family of seven girls and one boy.
She attended all 12 years of school at Nativity of Our Lord School. After high school she joined the religious order Little Company of Mary in Evergreen Park, Ill. While there, she obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing at St. Xavier University where she graduated magna cum laude. She then worked at LCM Hospital, caring for the sick and dying.
After 10 years, she decided her future lay in another direction and obtained a Master of Science degree in nursing from the University of Michigan. She then began a teaching career in nursing at Clemson University. She continued to work for more than 40 years in various aspects of nursing.
At Clemson, she met the love of her life, Calvin Bradley, with whom she spent the rest of her life. They moved to the Seattle area, where they raised their two sons, Joel and Justin. They were her proudest achievements.
When Sharon retired from nursing in 2007, they moved to Lewiston with their youngest son, who has Down syndrome. Sharon was a devoted wife and mother and spent her time and energy making sure Justin got and kept the services he needed to live as independently as possible. She was an extremely kind and compassionate person who was always concerned about those around her. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Sharon is survived by her husband, Calvin Bradley; sons Joel (Melissa) and Justin; brother William Monahan; sisters Patricia Stepka, Mary Sapienza, Dorothy VanBaalen, Kathleen Wolfram, Nancy Wollenweber and Maureen Hoffman, all from Michigan.
A celebration of her life will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, at Mountain View Funeral Home, 3521 Seventh St., No. 5137, Lewiston. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to the living by donating to the Special Olympics of Idaho.
