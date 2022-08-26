Born in Moscow, she was the daughter of Victor and Pearl Anderson, residing in Deary and a granddaughter of John and Augusta Anderson, Deary homesteaders. Sharon was raised and schooled in Deary, remaining there giving of her assistance to family members in their hours of need with a glad and dedicated heart.
She worked at Gritman Memorial Hospital as a cook for more than 35 years, retiring and remaining living in Moscow at her condominium until her death. She lived with a medical condition that rendered her mobility to be limited. The end came suddenly and, mercifully, she did not suffer unduly.
It may truthfully be said that she was a woman of a sunny disposition, always cheerful, greeting one and all alike. Although conscious of the serious nature of her affliction, she always looked on the bright and optimistic horizon. She considered her fortune of fate that of one and all as a matter of course in individual experience. In this spirit she lived, in this spirit she suffered and in this spirit she died.
She leaves to mourn their loss: nieces Tammy Ochoa, of Pasco, Paula Knapstead, of Kennewick, and Vicki Anderson, of Boise; nephew Dale Anderson, of Deary; and first cousins Darrin Anderson, of Deary, and Douglas Mourer, of Manson, Wash. Her niece Nancy Anderson preceded her in death in 2021.
Private placement of her ashes has taken place, as was her wish.