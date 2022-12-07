Sharon M. Clemenhagen, 79, died Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, from complications of a motor vehicle accident.
Born Sharon M. Clemenhagen to Doyle R. Lawrence and Velda M. Lawrence (Hammond). Paternal grandparents, Floyd and Nona Lawrence. Family from Helmer and Council Idaho. Maternal grandparents, Owen and Hazel Hammond. Family from Pierce and Deary. Sharon’s father died in World War II when she was 3 years old. She grew up as a Kansteiner. Mickie as her father. Their home was in Deary. It was in the Deary/Kendrick area that she met her future husband, Bruce Clemenhagen. Once married, they moved to Gresham, Ore. In 1979 she made her last move back to the Idaho Panhandle, the only place she considered home. This brought her to Lewiston.
Mom, also fondly known as Auntie Sharon, Grandma Sharon, Sis, Sister-in-Law, Cousin, Friend and Confidant, as well as Daughter, Granddaughter and Niece. Sharon’s bond with her mother, Velda, was stronger than most have the opportunity to experience; a true love everlasting. Sharon’s sis, Rickie, kept her in stitches, once saying, “You and I are sisters, always remember that if you fall, I will pick you up after I finish laughing.” Sharon loved making Chex mix for the kids and caramels for her sister-in-law. Sharon became a caregiver for her aunt LaVelle. A role she took on with love and responsibility. Cousins abounded and they kept in touch. Mom’s friendships are decades old, true genuine friendships. Mom understood the precious gift relationships are in life.
Sharon could be described as loyal, spirited and strong. She had a warm heart, and brought love and delight to others. Always thinking ahead in preparation. To witness her true character was a wondrous sight. Her smile (which was sometimes hidden) and laughter.
Mom enjoyed many things. At a very young age she was featured in the local newspaper as the youngest baton twirler for the local band. She sewed a lot of her own clothes, made her own drapes, valances and throw rugs. Crafted many ornaments and knitted favorite socks and slippers. Everything she did came out spectacular. Perhaps because she had patience, determination and perseverance. As the matriarch of cooking in our family, it was in her home in Lewiston where all holiday family gatherings took place. Cooking was another manifestation of her creativity and she excelled at it. One memory is of her pirate cake where gold coins went flying through the air.
Sharon worked outside the home simultaneously, working as a homemaker, mother and seamstress. Initially she was in health care. Then into dentistry for tenure before entering the insurance industry. She stayed in insurance after moving to Lewiston. Not much time transpired before she joined the City of Lewiston Police Department as a dispatcher. Sharon retired from the LPD as a supervisor for the dispatchers. She learned during the last week of her life that women outgrew their dressing room at LPD, meaning their numbers are increasing. She was thrilled with this news.
Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, Doyle and Velda; stepdads Mickie, Jack and Lynn; sister and brother, Rickie and Mickie Jr.; brothers-in-law, Max and Delmar; sisters-in-law, Joyce and Fern; daughter-in-law, Dawn; granddaughter Kayla; and nephew Kieth.
Sharon is survived by her brother-in-law, Al; son and daughter, Kim and Lorri; and son-in-law, Chris. Also many grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Sharon wrote what will become her last words and left them in her rose blossom urn. They will be read at her service, to whom her family and friends are invited. Our final goodbye to Mom will take place in May 2023.
A public heartfelt thank you to Dr. Orgul and Tri-State Dialysis Center as well as Dr. Ozeran and Dr. Pennings. You all gave her the life she wanted to live.
Sharon’s charity of choice was the YWCA of Lewiston.