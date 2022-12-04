Sharon M. Clemenhagen, 79, died Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, from complications of a motor vehicle accident.

Born Sharon M. Clemenhagen to Doyle R. Lawrence and Velda M. Lawrence (Hammond). Paternal grandparents, Floyd and Nona Lawrence. Family from Helmer and Council Idaho. Maternal grandparents, Owen and Hazel Hammond. Family from Pierce and Deary. Sharon’s father died in World War II when she was 3 years old. She grew up as a Kansteiner. Mickie as her father. Their home was in Deary. It was in the Deary/Kendrick area that she met her future husband, Bruce Clemenhagen. Once married, they moved to Gresham, Ore. In 1979 she made her last move back to the Idaho panhandle, the only place she considered home. This brought her to Lewiston.