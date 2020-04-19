Sharon Lynn Crane, of Longmont, Colo., passed away at the age of 66, Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Northern Colorado Rehabilitate Hospital in Johnstown, Colo.
Sharon was born Dec. 31, 1953, in Grangeville, to Ralph and Vivian Crane. She was the second oldest of seven children. She was raised south of Grangeville, known as Nurses Grove. She graduated from Grangeville High School in 1972.
Sharon married Allan Threlkeld on June 16, 1972. While married to Allan, they were stationed in Tucson, Ariz., and Frankfurt, Germany. Sharon and Allan later divorced. They had two children, Jeremiah Ray and Aimee Arlene. Sharon raised her children in Grangeville.
Sharon worked for attorney Bill Dee, Gorstema Motors, and Health and Welfare. She moved to Longmont in 2013 to be closer to her son and his family.
She had a love for animals, especially dogs and cats. She was gifted with being very crafty and quilt making. She loved gardening, reading, watching movies and playing on her computer. Sharon loved spending time with her grandchildren — making crafts with them, playing games and reading books to them.
She was preceded in death by her father, Ralph, and daughter Aimee. She is survived by her son, Jeremiah (Jenna) Crane, and their two children, Natalie and Isaac, of Mead, Colo.; her granddaughter, Vivian Curl, of Clarkston; her mother, Vivian Crane, of Lewiston; sisters Linda (John) Oebel and Connie Crane; and brother Mike (Cheri) Crane, all of Clarkston; sisters Teresa Paluso, of Lewiston, and Brenda (Mitch) Rauch, of Grangeville; brother Greg (Kellie) Crane, of Palmer, Alaska; and numerous nephews, nieces, uncle, aunts and cousins.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date when it is safe. Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home. The family suggests memorials be made to the Isaac Crane GoFundMe account. Prayers, condolences and memories are gladly accepted at Blackmerfuneralhome.com.