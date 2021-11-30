Sharon Lee (Warfield) Card of Orofino away Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Life Care Center of Lewiston. Born in Port Townsend, Wash., on June 10, 1940, Sharon was 81 years old.
She is survived by two sisters, Norma L. Smith and Rosemary E. Williams; brother, Dennis C. Warfield; three children, Nancy Anne “Nance” Card of Sparks, Nev., Carrie Lynn Card of Clarkston and Russell Barton Card of Orofino; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; and a kitty cat named Abby.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ewan and Ina (Wood) Warfield; sisters Bonnie J. Martinell and Dianna L. Wiley; brothers Larry R. Warfield and Glendon R, Warfield; and husband Lynn Barton Card.
After graduating from Quilcene High School in 1958, Sharon worked as a telephone operator before meeting and marrying her husband, Lynn in 1960. They initially resided in Quinault, Wash., 1960-66 and later in Hoodsport, Wash., 1966-75. In October 1975, the couple moved to Orofino. Sharon lived in Orofino the remainder of her life, where she raised her three children.
She will be remembered for her sense of humor, ability to connect with people, many talents that she always downplayed such as quilting and ceramics, and being a voracious reader. The latter made her an excellent Scrabble and word game player. She enjoyed travelling and had been to almost all 50 of the United States. She was proud of that. Sharon loved white water rafting, particularly on the Salmon River.
She was gifted, like her mother, with both indoor and outdoor plants and was known to “dumpster dive” to save them. One cactus, rescued from a dumpster outside of a big box store in Lewiston, flourished and bloomed annually for her. She hated snow.
Sharon always believed that blood was thicker than water. When her husband Lynn of 57 years and sister Bonnie, with whom she was especially close, passed away, Sharon suffered from “broken heart syndrome.” Some people just feel more deeply than others.
In lieu of flowers, our family suggests donations in her name to either Clearwater Memorial Public Library at CMPL Foundation 139 High Country Lane, Ahsahka, ID 83520, or to Helping Hands Rescue, P.O. Box 1975, Lewiston, ID 83501.
At Sharon’s request, there will be no funeral service. Her ashes will be interred at the Orofino Cemetery next to her husband. The family will hold a Celebration of Life this coming summer.