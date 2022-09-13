Sharon K. Bradley passed away peacefully in her home Aug. 22, 2022.
Sharon Bradley was born on St. Patrick’s Day and never revealed the year. She always said she was 29, even when her two daughters passed her in age. She was born to Paul and Maxine Holm in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.
Her mother later married Lester Shadduck, of Winchester, and Lester adopted Sharon as his own.
Sharon married Clarence Bradley in October 1962 and they lived in Lewiston. They had two daughters, Mary Annette Thivierge, of Lewiston and Maxine Leslie Davison, of Vancouver, Wash.
She worked at Buttrey’s in the bakery department, until they closed and then at Hallmark for many years.
Sharon was always creating a community of people around her. She enjoyed connecting with and helping her neighbors, oftentimes taking care of those who exceeded her “29” years. She enjoyed playing with her monthly bunco group and would catch a game of pinochle with her friends every now and then.
She was preceded in death by her mother, father, one brother and her husband.
She is survived by her two daughters, Annette and Maxine (Alan); four grandchildren, Elizabeth Taylor, of Portland, Ore., William Thivierge, of Lewiston, Mariah Davison, of Vancouver, Wash., Christian Davison, of Salem, Ore.; her brothers, Lester Shadduck, of Boise, Robert Shadduck, of Lewiston, her stepmother, Mary Shadduck and her great-grandpuppy, Mica.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at Congregational Presbyterian Church, 709 6th Street, Lewiston.
Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.