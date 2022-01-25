Sharon (Jones) Hayes passed away peacefully Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center of Lewiston.
She was born May 20, 1948, to Dean and Donna Jones. She graduated from Asotin High School and went on to attend college at Eastern Washington.
She married Ed Brown and had a son, Anthony Brown. They later divorced and she married Gary Hayes, who is now deceased.
Sharon worked at Lewis Clark Credit Union for many years and then Kmart in Lewiston. Sharon and Gary went to many NASCAR races, and she loved to watch them on TV. She was also an avid NFL football fan, and Sharon also liked to go on rides on the back of Gary’s motorcycle — one of their trips was to Yellowstone. She really enjoyed being at family get-togethers, and at Christmas she would give a gift to everyone in the family.
Sharon is survived by her son, Anthony Brown; mother, Donna Jones, whom she called “mama;” brothers, David Jones and Mike Jones (Darla); and sisters, Bev Jungert (Bob) and Marilyn Keener.
A memorial will be held in the spring.