Sharon (Johnson) Nelsen

Sharon Nelsen, 79, of Payette, Idaho, entered into God’s Kingdom on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. She was born in October 1942 to Sharrel and Leora McCrery.
Sharon grew up in Orofino and upon graduation from high school, she went on to beauty school, after which she met and married Ron Johnson. They bought their first home in Grangeville and Sharon started her own beauty salon. After some time there, they decided to pack up and move to Kooskia, where she again set up her own salon. In 1992, they divorced and Sharon moved to Lewiston to pursue her bachelor’s degree at Lewis-Clark State College, where she continued to work as a beautician to put herself through school. Once she completed schooling and received her degree, she went to work for Asotin County as a social worker.
Along the way, she met the love of her life, Val Nelsen, and she married him and they made their home in Carey, Idaho, where she continued to work in social work and occasionally did hair on the side. They enjoyed camping, dancing, spending time with family and going on adventures. Both she and Val eventually retired and moved to Payette, where they lived when Sharon passed away.
Sharon was the most loving and devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother and friend. She is survived by her husband, Val; her sisters, Shirley (Garry) Walker and Christy (Bob) Kurts, of Clarkston; three sons, Si Johnson, of Nampa, Scott Johnson, of Lewistown, Mont., and John Johnson, of Payette; granddaughters Whitney (Josh) Kashmitter, of Grangeville, Caitlyn (Hank) Tow, of Elk City, Riley Johnson, of Boise, and Presley Johnson, of Meridian; and many beloved nephews, nieces, great-grandchildren, as well as stepchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Sharrel.
