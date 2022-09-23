Sharon (Johnson) Nelsen

Sharon Nelsen, 79, of Payette, Idaho, entered into God’s Kingdom on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. She was born in October 1942 to Sharrel and Leora McCrery.

Sharon grew up in Orofino and upon graduation from high school, she went on to beauty school, after which she met and married Ron Johnson. They bought their first home in Grangeville and Sharon started her own beauty salon. After some time there, they decided to pack up and move to Kooskia, where she again set up her own salon. In 1992, they divorced and Sharon moved to Lewiston to pursue her bachelor’s degree at Lewis-Clark State College, where she continued to work as a beautician to put herself through school. Once she completed schooling and received her degree, she went to work for Asotin County as a social worker.