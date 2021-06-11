Sharon Ileen Lombard, 78, passed away Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family.
She was born June 18, 1942, in Webb City, Mo., to Creola Garrison and Ralph Storm. Sharon graduated high school in Webb City. She married the love of her life, Norman “Gene” Lombard, March 4, 1960. Together they had five children. Sharon’s passion in life was her family. She enjoyed having the family together in her large backyard for barbecues and volleyball. Sharon was also very involved in her church. She enjoyed working in the kitchen, helping with the food pantry and vacation Bible school. In her spare time, Sharon enjoyed shopping, crocheting, traveling, gardening and baking cakes. We will never forget her German chocolate cakes.
Sharon will be missed by many, but never forgotten.
Sharon was preceded in death by her husband, Gene Lombard; her parents, Creola Garrison and Ralph Storm; her sisters, Jenna and Veva, and her brother, Tommy; and her dog, Stormy.
Sharon is survived by her five children, Scott Lombard, of Clarkston, Tim (Dawn) Lombard, of Juneau, Alaska, Mike (Teresa) Lombard, of Lewiston, Jeff (Rina) Lombard, of Lewiston, and Kitra (Eric) Isaacson, of Moscow; 14 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.
A service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Orchards Baptist Church in Lewiston. Graveside services for family will follow.