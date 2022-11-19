Sharon Gephart, 89

Sharon Lee Gephart, 89, from Lewiston, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, in Post Falls. She was born Aug. 31, 1933, in Palouse at her Grandma Lena’s house. Her parents, Willard O. Lazelle and Wanda T. Lazelle (Anderson), raised Sharon and her three younger sisters, Sandy, Kay and Braunda, on a farm near Palouse. She graduated from Palouse High in 1950.
She attended Kinman Business College and received a certificate in Business Administration. She married Floyd C. Gephart on Sept. 21, 1952, in Moscow. Sharon worked for the Forest Service, a law office, and the Lewis County Assessor’s office where she was first deputy.
She had many interests including reading, gardening and cooking. She was a member of the Julietta Library Board and loved rooting for the Zags. She was a lady Elk and a Cowbell and loved to dance at their events.
Survivors include daughter Deana and husband Brant Bailey; son Dale and wife Cathy Gephart; and sisters Kay and Husband Ralph Olson, Braunda and husband Jerry Knott. Sharon has three granddaughters, Jennifer, Avery and Zoe, and one grandson, Clint. She also had three great-grandchildren, Lily, Ava and Beau.
The celebration of life will be held at 12:30 p.m. Dec. 17 at the Lewiston Community Center, 3428 15th St., Lewiston. It will be followed by light refreshments.