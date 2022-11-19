Sharon Gephart, 89

Sharon Lee Gephart, 89, from Lewiston, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, in Post Falls. She was born Aug. 31, 1933, in Palouse at her Grandma Lena’s house. Her parents, Willard O. Lazelle and Wanda T. Lazelle (Anderson), raised Sharon and her three younger sisters, Sandy, Kay and Braunda, on a farm near Palouse. She graduated from Palouse High in 1950.

She attended Kinman Business College and received a certificate in Business Administration. She married Floyd C. Gephart on Sept. 21, 1952, in Moscow. Sharon worked for the Forest Service, a law office, and the Lewis County Assessor’s office where she was first deputy.

