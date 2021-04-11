Surrounded by family, Sharon F. Barnett, 80, passed away peacefully in her sleep following a massive stroke Saturday, April 3, 2021.
Beloved wife, mother and friend, Sharon was born Sharon Faye Griffiths on April 12, 1940, to Samuel Vilate and Donnie Griffiths.
She grew up in Emmett, Idaho, with a love for dance, and she pursued a degree in modern dance at the University of Idaho and a minor in accounting. While dancing through college, she met the love of her life, Timothy Dexter Barnett. They were married Dec. 18, 1960, at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Emmett. Sharon and Tim had two children, Kelli and Kim, and raised them in Clearwater County in a home in Orofino and logging camps for the summers of their younger years.
Creative and passionate, Sharon was a quilter, seamstress and an artist, using paint, fabric, knitting, crochet and other media. She also played piano, mandolin and clarinet.
Sharon enjoyed traveling all around North America with her husband in their RV, gardening and spending time with friends and family along the way.
Active in her community, Sharon was involved in the administration, support, promotion and/or support of the following organizations: Women in Timber, Ahsahka Water and Sewer, Orofino Celebrations Inc. (OCI/Lumberjack Days), Clearwater Hospital Auxiliary, Orofino Cemetery Board, Clearwater County Elections, and also was responsible for the accounting and bookkeeper for the Barnett family logging business while Tim was still co-owner.
Sharon is survived by her husband, Tim Barnett; daughter Kim Barnett-Mills; other treasured family members and many friends.
No funeral is planned at this time.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to be made in Sharon’s honor to Clearwater County Ambulance, Veterans of Foreign Wars or a local charity of your choice.