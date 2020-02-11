It is with great sadness that we announce the loss of Sharon C. Matheney Hoogland, 81, on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, after having suffered from Alzheimer’s.
She was born Oct. 28, 1938, to Jack and Nellie Matheney in Twin Falls and raised on the family farm in Eden, Idaho. She was the oldest of three sisters. Sharon met her husband and love of her life, James Hoogland Jr., in Kooskia and they married on May 20, 1960. They moved to Genesee for six years before settling in Kendrick. In 2009, they moved to Coeur d’Alene to be close to family.
Sharon attended the University of Idaho, majoring in home economic/education. She spent her professional life dedicated to instilling values and teaching students in home economics, government, history and social studies. Sharon was the adviser for Future Homemakers of America, guiding many students to become local, district, state and national officers.
Her life was filled with simple pleasures: enjoying family, spoiling her pets, cooking, baking, sewing and quilting. A farm girl at heart, she also enjoyed vegetable gardening, landscaping and canning.
Some of her fondest memories were her trips to visit family, touring museums, playing cards and games with her family. She was a wonderful wife, mother, sister and teacher. She treasured and loved her roles and title as Aunt and Grandma Chi-Chi.
Sharon is survived by her husband, Jim Hoogland; her sisters, Darlene Ward (Terry) and Patti Bevis (Jim); her son, Steve Hoogland (Jean); her daughter, Jill McDowell (Dave); in addition to six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Yates Funeral Home, Coeur d’Alene Chapel, 744 N. Fourth St., Coeur d’Alene. She will later be laid to rest in Twin Falls.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or Hospice of North Idaho.
Yates Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of final arrangements.