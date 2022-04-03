With her son and daughter at her side, and her mother, husband and sisters welcoming her to the heavens, Sharon Eckert passed away Feb. 20, 2022, at Kootenai Health in Coeur d’Alene.
Sharon was born Sept. 6, 1948, to Betty and Bernard Seubert in Cottonwood. She was the first of four children, and her mother taught her to help with the daily chores of raising a family, lessons she passed down to her own kids.
Sharon married Emil Kelley in 1970 and had two beautiful children, Tawnya and Wade. They later divorced, and Sharon attempted to pick up the pieces of her life and relocated to Lewiston, where many of her family members lived. She supported herself by working as a hairstylist and cosmetologist, enhancing beauty with an artist’s touch. It was during this time that she reconnected with an old friend, Dwight Eckert.
Dwight and Sharon married in 1996 and had many hobbies and interests. They both adored animals and took great joy in caring for their many pets. They enjoyed listening to music, loved nature and both were gifted with capturing the beauty and grace in life, he with his photography and she with her painting.
After Dwight’s death in 2004, Sharon again attempted to rebuild her life, this time as a widow. It was painful and difficult to adjust but she managed with her signature poise. She found peace in her daily affirmations and found tranquility in her gardening. She provided love and care for her cats and they provided comfort to her at this difficult time.
Sharon exuded and encapsulated, radiated and created beauty. She always looked stunning. She had impeccable style. She had grace and class. She kept an immaculate home. She was stubborn, but stood up for what she believed in. She loved all animals, wild and tame. She was always up for an adventure. She was admired. She was strong and courageous even in the most tumultuous of times. She made the best with what she had. She had a positive attitude. She found great joy and peace in painting and filling her home with her beautiful works of art. Those who are lucky to have one of Sharon’s paintings in their own home will most certainly treasure it even more now.
Sharon was preceded in death by her father Bernard; sisters Bonnie Ruhoff and Joice Seubert; husband Dwight Eckert; and her mother Betty, only 16 days prior, mother and daughter both victims of the pandemic. The heartbreak Sharon suffered in losing her mother cannot be minimized and most certainly contributed to her death. She longed for an embrace from loved ones, and in quarantine was unable to receive such gestures. Amid necessary isolation, it is difficult to fight for your life, while in the throes of grief, despair and loneliness.
She is survived by her daughter Tawnya (Bob) Lloyd, son Wade (Sheila) Kelley, grandchildren Cameron Sullivan, Robbie Lloyd, Michael and Jacobi Kelley and Angela Hobart; brother Jason McKinley (Karen); aunt Wilma Uhlenkott, all of Lewiston; aunt Jo Ellen Jackman of Clarkston and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She is also survived by the stray cats and occasional family of wild birds that she looked after in the neighborhood.
Sharon, losing you has been unbearable as you were the very definition of a virtuous woman. But, we will reach into our souls and find the strength that you always displayed and attempt to pick up the pieces of our own lives in your absence. Rest In Peace, Sharon. We will love and miss you always.
In the past, I’ve tried to figure out what draws people to you and I still do today. What I do know is that you have that very special gift that will always remain.
You’ve always been that flame of inspiration to all who have come before you and we’re all better for that.
You’ve taught me the value of honesty and true friendship but, most of all, in my most intimate heart, you are my best friend, teacher, companion, hair dresser, critic, counselor, decorator and you are my champion.
You are my mom and, with all of the love a daughter can express, I thank you for bringing me into this world so that I could know you.
A celebration of life will be held at a time and location yet to be determined.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sharon’s name at Wells Fargo Bank.