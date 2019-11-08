Sharon Ann Carney, daughter of Vernon Elmer Lanphier and Aloha Francine Lanphier, passed away peacefully in Boise on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019. She was 69.
She is survived by her daughter, Ashley Ann Fuller; son-in-law David Allen Fuller; granddaughter Marley Bryn Fuller; her brothers, Edward Lanphier and Kenneth Lanphier; and her sister, Laurie White. She was preceded in death by her parents, Vernon and Aloha; and her beloved sister, Cynthia Grimm.
Sharon was born May 13, 1950, in Orofino. She graduated from Orofino High School with her diploma. She retired from ABM Janitorial as their human resources manager in May 2016.
She will be laid to rest in her hometown of Orofino. She will be very much missed.
Flowers and condolences may be sent to 5254 N. Beaham Ave., Meridian, ID 83646.