Shari Lynn McDowell of Clarkston earned her angel wings on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at the age of 68 years old. Her son, Chris, has shared his mom with his little sister, Kim, and all of their family and many friends on earth for the last 31 years, and they are now reunited for eternity in heaven.
She was born to Verdean Rae Scoggin-Richmond and Floyd Bennett Richmond, the third out of four children, on May 24, 1953, at Kennewick General Hospital in Kennewick.
Shari lived her early childhood years in Burbank, Wash. At 12, she and her family moved to Pomeroy, where she graduated from Pomeroy High School in 1971. She went on to Trend Business College to study accounting. Upon finishing school, she worked in the accounting department for a few companies before starting her career with the Ramada/Red Lion/Hells Canyon Grand hotels in Lewiston in 1993. At the time of her passing, Shari was the financial controller at The Hells Canyon Grand Hotel. She lived the majority of her adult life in Clarkston, near her family, whom she loved dearly.
Shari was married in Pomeroy in 1971; the marriage later ended in divorce. She welcomed her first child, a son, Christopher, in 1972, and later welcomed her daughter, Kimberly, in 1974.
Shari enjoyed spending time with family and friends in the mountains, camping, mushrooming and just sitting around a campfire. There were many annual camping trips with family to the Blue Mountains, and the past six years of camping were spent up at Camp Yayhoo near Orofino. Shari enjoyed music of all genres and never turned down the opportunity to attend a live concert.
Besides her own two children, the biggest joys of her life were her two grandsons, Gavin and Cody. Shari could be seen on the sidelines, in the bleachers or in a lawn chair at the many activities her grandsons were involved in. “Grandma Shari,” as she was referred to by many more than just her own grandsons, seemed to always keep her ears open for anything that her grandsons, or any of their teammates for that matter, friends, or other family members might need. It didn’t matter if it was warm- up jerseys, hats, cooling towels, water, Gatorade, snacks or lunch — she would go out of her way to make sure all of the kids were taken care of. She wanted to make sure everyone was happy, and the only thing she wanted in return was a smile and big hug.
Shari is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Kim and Lonnie Ells; grandsons, Gavin and Cody Ells of Clarkston; sister, Chris Collier of Clarkston; brothers, Grant (Mickey) Richmond of Pomeroy and Brent Richmond of Pasco; many nieces, nephews, stepsiblings and bonus family members.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Verdean and Floyd; and son, Chris McDowell.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Sept. 12, 2021, at the Hells Canyon Grand Hotel, 621 21st St., Lewiston. The celebration will be held on the lawn, on the north side of the building.
Memorials in Shari’s honor may be made to the Lewis-Clark Animal Shelter, 6 Shelter Road, Lewiston, or a charity of the donors’ choice.
Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is handling the arrangements.