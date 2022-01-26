Heaven gained a beautiful angel Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. Shannon Lee (Kambitsch) Ayers, 58, of Deer Park, Wash., died at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane surrounded by her loving children. Shannon was born Aug. 26, 1963, in Lewiston to Orrin and Mary Kambitsch, joining her brother, Kevin. The day she was brought home from the hospital, they moved onto the family farm in Genesee after her grandparents retired. Two years later, Kandi joined the family.
Shannon attended school in Genesee and graduated in 1981. She enjoyed softball, basketball, volleyball and drill team. She attended Kinman Business School in Spokane. She started her work career at an early age on the family farm, painting fences, mowing acres of lawn, spraying thistles, rock picking, driving harvest trucks, feeding cows, picking/counting potato bugs (for a penny each), bucking hay, picking peas and taught Kandi how to drive. She loved helping her dad in the shop and handing him tools. She helped at the family car wash and quick lube in Pullman. She spent a summer at camp in Big Sur, Calif., helping her cousin, Father Larry Kambitsch. She was also a mail carrier in Moscow and subsequently postmaster at Viola. She also worked at The Spaghetti Factory in Spokane, Ameristar Casino in Twin Falls, the Whitman County Assessor’s Office in Colfax, Quixtar, and recently at Washington State Department of Transportation in Spokane.
Shannon loved animals, hunting, four-wheeling in Montana, snowmobiling, boating, swimming, water skiing, playing games, recycling cans, zip lining, bonfires and camping. Time spent with family at their float house on Lake Coeur d’Alene was very special to her. She loved to travel to Florida to see her daughter, Brandi, and grandkids, and to Arizona to visit and help her mom.
She married Chuck Campbell in 1983 and they had three beautiful children, James, Jerrod and Brandi. She was so proud of her kids. All three children joined in service to our country (James and Brandi in the U.S. Navy and Jerrod in the U.S. Marine Corps — following in his grandpa Orrin’s footsteps). She was a proud military mom and sadly became a member of the Gold Star family because of the tragic death of her son, Jerrod. She later married Clint Peterson in 1994 who added two more children, Cameron and Charity, whom she loved as her own. In 2013, she married Dean Ayers. Her children and grandchildren were the light of her life. She loved them all to the moon and back. She especially enjoyed spending time with them all and attending their sporting events, holidays and birthdays.
Shannon brightened every room she entered with her amazing smile and personality. She was a hard worker and always helped anyone in need. She loved life and it radiated from her into those around her. She had a great sense of humor and laugh. Her life ended far too soon and she will truly be missed by many.
Shannon is survived by her mother, Mary Kambitsch, of Plummer; brother Kevin Kambitsch, of Onaway; and sister Kandi Kambitsch (Larry Chambers), of Potlatch. Her surviving children are James (Angie) Campbell, of Colfax, Brandi Campbell (Marlon Singh), of Yulee, Fla., Cameron (Danielle) Peterson, of Coeur d’Alene, and Charity (Shawn) Rodda, of Coeur d’Alene. She constantly bragged about her 17 grandchildren: Ariella, Steven, Zoey, Adriana, Jacob, Charlotte, Marissa, Shelby, Nyah, Amelia, Landry, Harper, Mariah, Kole, Korbin, Trevor and Winter. She is also survived by her nephew, Bryan Kambitsch, of South Lake Tahoe, Calif., and uncle, Larry (Angela) Cole, of Kennewick. She was welcomed into Heaven by her dad, Orrin; her son, Jerrod; her grandparents, Frank and Mary Kambitsch, and Doyle and Beulah Cole; along with many other family and friends.
Please join our family for a service at 1 p.m. Friday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 138 Jackson St., Genesee, with Father Joe McDonald officiating. Burial will follow at the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Genesee. A celebration of life will follow the burial at the University Inn Best Western Plus in Moscow. Memorial donations may be made to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, Ronald McDonald House or Tunnel to Towers. Face masks are requested. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse have been entrusted with funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be left at palouse.kramercares.com.