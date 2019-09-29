Selma “Belle” Isabelle (Hoech) McDonald died peacefully Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at Unity Hospital, in Rochester, N.Y. Her death capped a 95-year life of service, gratitude and joy.
She was born in Nezperce on March 28, 1924, to John Henry Hoech and Elsie Isabelle Long Hoech, the youngest of their 10 children.
She was predeceased by her husband, Richard “Dix” McDonald, her dear love; and her son, Ric McDonald. She is survived by her children, Maureen (Ray) Ferris, Lisa (Tom) LiVigne and Mindy McDonald. Along with her four children, her five grandchildren have been greatly influenced by her: Christine Wing (Keith), Andrea Hassett (Steve), Craig Ferris (Marybeth), Gregory LiVigne (Katharina) and Nicholas LiVigne. She adored her nine great-grandchildren: Ethan, Jillian and Andrew Wing; Lea, Caden and Hannah Hassett; and Jack, Sam and Genevieve LiVigne.
For the 56 years Belle lived in the Corning/Painted Post, N.Y., area, she was engaged in the community in many ways. She served on every council at United Methodist Church in Painted Post, she was a Girl Scout leader, she taught fitness and yoga at the YMCA, she delivered for Corning Meals on Wheels for 42 years and she was one of the founding members of Corning Area Aging in Place.
She was a hostess extraordinaire, a canoeing and camping enthusiast, a yoga practitioner, a gardening expert, an artistic decorator and seamstress, a problem solver, a gifted and wonderful woman. Her life had many joys, but greatest among these was her family.
Friends and family are invited to call from 4-6 p.m. Friday at Walker Brothers Funeral Home, 15 West Ave., Spencerport, NY 14559. Her funeral service will be Saturday at United Church of Painted Post, 201 N. Hamilton St., Painted Post, NY 14870. Calling hours there are at 1 p.m., with a celebration of her life at 2 p.m. Light refreshments will follow at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Belle’s memory can be made to The Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired, 422 S. Clinton Ave., Rochester, NY 14620.