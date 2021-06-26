Scotty William Storey was born July 25, 1961, to Dale and Mary Jane Storey, in Clarkston. He died Saturday, June, 19, 2021, in Orange, Texas, with his wife, Vinna, by his side.
Scotty was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Jane Bolten-Storey; his grandparents, Bill and Della Storey, John and Marge Bolton, Curtis and Eileen Chase; his uncle, Roy Storey; and his brother Michael Kinloch. He is survived by his wife, Vinna Storey; his parents, Dale and Margi Storey; his brothers Rick Storey (Betty), Rusty Storey (Cathy), Curtis Kinloch, Donald Kinloch (Judy), Ken Kinloch (Ben); and his sister, Barbara Ward; his sons, Dustin Storey and Travis Storey, and his stepsons, Zachariah Mitchell and Lyle Mitchell and daughter-in-Law Megan Knox; his grandchildren, Sierra Mitchell, Baylee Storey, Tiana Storey, Savannah Storey, Lily Storey, John Storey and Teagan Storey.
When Scotty’s parents, Dale and Margi, married in 1969, they created a Storyland for their blended family of eight children. With seven boys and one girl, we were “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.” Scotty was our Happy Dwarf.
Scotty was a great man of God, a loving husband, a great friend and a very loving Papa. He would help anyone in need and he gave his all to the Lord Jesus and would not take credit for anything he did — he said it was all God.
A memorial service will be held Sept. 4 at the Church of God in Clarkston along with other family members we lost in 2020.