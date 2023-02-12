Scott Thomas Peer

But sometimes you meet those people you can’t forget.
Those are your friends.”
— Mark Twain
Our friend, Scott Peer, passed away Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at his home in Whitefish, Mont.
Scott was born Nov. 26, 1960, in Lewiston. He attended Centennial Elementary, Sacajawea Junior High and Lewiston High School. He loved playing sports, riding motorcycles and snow skiing. He formed lifelong friendships during these years and was a member of the LHS Class of 1979.
After graduation, he went to work as a crewman on a tugboat in Redondo Beach, Calif. At the age of 21, he suffered a horrible work-related accident that would leave him permanently disabled and change the course of his life.
Always being a physically strong person, he eventually healed enough and purchased a truck and fifth-wheel trailer and set out for a life on the road. He was also able to visit South America and China, where he learned ways of managing the constant pain that was a result of his accident.
Scott eventually settled in Whitefish to be close to his mother who had moved there in her retirement.
Scott was preceded in death by his mother, Adair; father, Jerry; and sister Roxanne.
Friends were always important to Scott and though separated by miles and time, we mourn the loss of his life cut short, and remember him as always having a smile on his face and dealing with his life challenges with strength and courage.
Per his wishes, he was laid to rest next to his sister Roxanne at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens in Lewiston.