Jan. 20, 1959 — Oct. 28, 2022
If there were only three words to describe Scott Robert Feldmann they would be loyalty, love and patriot.
Scott was born in Elgin, Ill., to Robert and Yvonne Feldmann. Even as a child, Scott had an adventurous streak and showed an admirable attention to detail. These traits steered Scott into a military career, where he spent seven years with the U.S. Army and 18 years with the U.S. Coast Guard. During these years, Scott traveled the world. He saved many lives, fought for our country and gathered experiences that would grow into his legacy.
Scott loved the outdoors and would spend his free time hiking, fishing, hunting and boating. Never one to sit idle, Scott took on woodworking and glass carving upon retirement, becoming a skilled craftsman in both traits. Scott was also a loving and loyal family man. He loved nothing more than spending a day fishing or exploring and then cooking a delicious meal to share with family and friends. Hours would be spent around the table, where Scott would share tales of his past adventures and plan adventures to come. This filled our house with laughter and awe and grew the bonds that will stand the test of time.
Scott was an amazing husband, father, friend and neighbor. He was always ready to lend a hand to anyone in need. Scott often said, “I do these things, because I would hope others would do the same for me.” A true hero with a heart of gold.
Scott Robert Feldmann met the Lord on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Angela Feldmann; daughters Jennifer (Dustin) Derrick, and Lillian and Rebekah Feldmann; his grandchildren, Dacota and Avery Esparza, and Avery Derrick; and sister Kay (Tim) Flesch.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at Cameron Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 12633 Cameron Road, Kendrick, Idaho. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the First Hunt Foundation and Shepherds without Boarders.
Pacific NW Cremation and Funeral of Spokane is in charge of arrangements.
