Scott Lowell Mitchell, 57, was born on May 23, 1964, and departed this life on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at Cascadia Care Center in Lewiston.
At 2 weeks of age, Scott was hand-picked by God to be the son of Doyle and Marilyn Mitchell of Idaho Falls. Soon they were blessed with two other children.
When Scott was 11 years old, the family moved to Colorado, where Scott grew to adulthood. He graduated from high school at Aurora Christian Academy in Aurora, Colo., in 1982 as vice president of his class. From there, he worked a few odd jobs until he eventually pursued his dream of being an over-the-road truck driver.
At a young age, Scott’s parents told him that he was adopted, of his Nez Perce heritage, and instilled in him the pride of being Native American. So at the age of 25, he felt a pull to return to his roots and moved to Lewiston.
Scott loved the beautiful countryside of the Nimiipuu, where he fished its rivers and streams, hunted in its forests and explored its lands and the traditions of the Nez Perce. He worked at several jobs in the Lewiston area over time and eventually returned to school, where he got an associate of applied science degree on May 11, 2018, from Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston to become a certified professional coder. He was a member and a huge supporter of the Native American Club at LCSC.
Scott was a genuine friend to everyone. When he moved to Lewiston, he soon became friends with a group of people who loved him to the end. He was kind and generous and went out of his way to help people when they had a need. He was fun and witty and we are left to cherish those memories.
Scott was preceded in death by his father, Doyle, and his grandparents. He is survived by his mother, Marilyn; sister, Ellen Kipp, and her family; brother, Jim Mitchell; a half-brother, Cheyenne Whitfield; and a host of other family members and friends. We loved him dearly and will miss him deeply.
Our sincere thanks to Tri-State Dialysis Unit for the care given to Scott for the past nine years, to Cascadia Care Center of Lewiston for their loving care of Scott during his last days, and to Mountain View Funeral Home for their kind and professional services given to the family at this sad time.
Cremation has taken place. No services are planned at this time. If so desired, memorial gifts may be sent to Nimiipuu Health Scholarship Committee, P.O. Drawer 367, Lapwai, ID 83540.