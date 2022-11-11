Scott L. Meacham, 71, of Lewiston, died Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Lewiston. He was born March 7, 1951, in Lewiston to David and Doris (Herndon) Meacham. He attended school in Lapwai and graduated from Lapwai High School in 1969. He then graduated from the University of Idaho in 1974. He and Teresa Crandall were married May 11, 1974, in Wallace. Scott worked multiple jobs, but the one he enjoyed the most was when he worked for Sonoco Manufacture in Lewiston from 2001-16.
Scott was involved at several area churches over his lifetime, including at the Eighth Street Baptist Church, where he was an elder and a member; River City Church (previously First Christian) as an elder and member; and New Bridges Church (previously Warner Ave. Alliance) where he was a member. He was a lay pastor for many years, and enjoyed fill-in preaching at many churches in the valley, Lapwai and the prairie.
He is survived by his wife, Teresa Meacham; daughters Erin (Matt) Jepsen and Jennifer Pernsteiner; brother Steven (Linda) Meacham; sister Jane (Jerry) Johnson; and grandchildren Natalie, Seth, Abi and Cody Jepsen. Scott is preceded in death by his parents, and his brother, Rick Meacham.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at Mountain View Funeral Home, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston. Pastor Josh Leister of Lewiston will officiate.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Salvation Army meals or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
