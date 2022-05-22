Scott Allen Adair passed away Friday, May 6, 2022, at his home in Moses Lake, Wash., at the age of 52. Scott was born in July 1969 in Oak Harbor, Wash., to Dan and Linda Adair.
Scott was a very caring, awesome person. He was a real jokester, as his friends described him, always had a lot of laughs. He was into his sports and a big fan of football. His team was the Pittsburgh Steelers and made sure everyone knew it. He also loved his WSU Cougars and he nicknamed his roommate Cougs (cat). Scott was loved by so many great friends and family and he loved them all so much.
Scott graduated in 1988 from Potlatch High School and went on to work as a truck driver for different companies throughout the years.
Scott married Lisa Taylor and later divorced. They had two sweet daughters, Kori (Darren) Palmer, of Moscow, and Kaycie (Darren) Braaksma, of Manhattan, Mont. Scott has another daughter, Abbie (Will) Hendricks, of Medford, Ore. He is also survived by his parents; three sisters, Dayna (Bret) Sumner, of Moses Lake, Wash., Daydra Adair, of Portland, Ore., and Danette Adair and Adrian Garza, of Portland; five grandchildren, Chase (Kendal) Palmer, Braylee (Brooks) Braaksma and Mya Hendricks; and his maternal grandfather, Neil Candler. Scott was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Tureda Candler; paternal grandparents, Bud and Tab Jordan; and aunts, uncles and cousins.
A memorial service for Scott will be held at a later date in Potlatch.