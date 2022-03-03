On Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, around noon, I lost my amazing mother. Many of you knew my house was a safe, warm, loving place to go, no matter what.
In August of last year, Mom was diagnosed with stage 4 bile duct cancer. This type of cancer is very rare and aggressive, but Mom was ready to do everything possible to fight this cancer that didn’t have a high survival rate.
Unfortunately, on Feb. 22, 2022, Mom took a turn for the worse and by Friday she was on hospice.
Sarah Mae Statler was born Aug. 22, 1969, in Kankakee, Ill., and her parents were Donna Statler (Burelison) and Brian Hensley. She moved to Lewiston in the summer of ’84 and graduated from Lewiston High School in 1988. Sarah worked at Northwest Children’s Home for almost 25 years and would foster dogs for Helpings Hands Rescue.
Sarah is survived by daughters, Tiffany (Statler) Page, of Lewiston, and Harley Parker, of Spokane; father, Brian Hensley, of Lewiston; sister, Tami Fruin, of Coeur d’Alene; niece, Kasey Hail, of Post Falls; nephew, Junior Fruin, of Coeur d’Alene; and brother-in-law, John Clendennen, of Coeur d’Alene. She was preceded in death by her mother, Donna Mae Statler.
Memorial donations can go to Helping Hands Rescue or the Donna Statler Scholarship Fund.
Lewiston’s Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.