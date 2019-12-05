Sarah Frances Stamper passed away Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at 41 years old.
She was daughter to Larry Cate and Jo Ann Cate (Bennett). She was born April 14, 1978, at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston. She and Delano Stamper were married Feb. 12, 2014.
She loved painting, coloring and anything involving crafts. She also had a green thumb and grew the most beautiful plants.
Sarah is survived by her husband, Delano; daughter Taylor Daniels; sister Rebecca Runyon; niece and nephew Brooklyn and Kayden Runyon; and father Larry. She was preceded in death by her mother, Jo Ann.
A celebration of life for Sarah will be held at a later date. She is loved and will never be forgotten.