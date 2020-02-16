Sarah Anne Granlund, 96, passed away Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Golden Girls Residential Care in Lewiston, from heart failure.
She was born March 15, 1923, to William M. Flack and Mary E. Flack (née Dodge) in Mullett Lake, Mich.
Sarah married Ronald K. King, though they later divorced. She then married Robert D. Granlund in 1961 until his passing on July 28, 2019.
She worked as an administrative assistant at the University of Idaho for many years, attended the Congregational Presbyterian Church in Lewiston and was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star.
She is survived by her daughter, Barbara Felton, of Lewiston; sons Wayne King, of Spokane, Bill King, of Clarkston, and Larry King, of Potlatch; stepdaughters Julie Shortt, of Arizona, and Laura Beatty, of Seattle; 10 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Robert; son Dean King; and brother William.
A celebration of life will take place at 11 a.m. March 7, at the Congregational Presbyterian Church, 709 Sixth St., Lewiston. The Rev. Steve Wilbraham will officiate. Donations in Sarah’s honor can be made to the church.