On the morning of Tuesday, July 28, 2020, our mama, Sara Marie Alway, passed away peacefully from complications of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, with us by her side at Prestige Care in Lewiston. She was 76.
She was born April 21, 1944, in Los Angeles, to Peter and Mary (Flynn) Carter. She grew up with three brothers, which made for great stories to tell. She attended Catholic school all her life, graduating from San Gabriel Mission High School, San Gabriel, Calif., and continued to be an active member in the Catholic church most of her life.
She worked at the L.A. County Sheriff’s Office and had some great memories she shared with us over the years of her time there. She married Bob Blotter in 1969, and they later moved to Sacramento, Calif. She was sadly widowed in 1976 when he died. While living there, she was employed at Exlog for several years.
In 1979, she married Donald Alway Jr., and in 1980 the family moved to Lewiston. She worked at Lewis-Clark State College for many years and loved her co-workers and the students, making friendships that lasted though her lifetime. While working there, she was widowed a second time when Don passed away in 1995. She then started working at the Idaho State Veterans Home, where she was very passionate about serving the community of veterans and their families for many years before her retirement in 2009, again making friendships that lasted through her lifetime.
Some of our favorite memories of Mom include her in the kitchen, at the beach or gardening, always barefoot. She loved her dogs, the ocean, listening to Nat King Cole, pickles, a good home-cooked meal and sunshine. Her memory inspires us to never give up and always look on the bright side, because that is what she did. “Everything happens for a reason.”
Sara is survived by her daughters, Dee Alway (Richie), of Graham, Wash., and Bridget (Philippe) Premont, of San Diego, and their children, Annabelle and Nicolas, bonus daughter Rikki Forsman, of Lewiston; brother Tom Carter, of Redondo Beach, Calif.; sisters-in-law Arleen Cranston, of Portland, Ore., and Freda Gorman, of Placerville, Calif.; brother-in-law Russ Alway, of Vancouver, Wash.; and stepson Lance Alway, of Puyallup, Wash., and his two sons.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob Blotter; husband Don Alway; and brothers Frank and Mike Carter.
The family will hold a celebration of life at a later date. Gifts in her memory may be sent to Lewiston Area Agency on Aging, 124 New Sixth St., Lewiston, ID 83501; or the National Federation for the Blind at www.nfb.org/donate.
We would love for you to sign the online guestbook at www.mtviewfuneralhome.com. Any memories that are shared will be cherished.