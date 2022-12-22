Sandra Kae McLam, age 82, of Lewiston, passed Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at Deaconess Hospital in Spokane. Sandra was born June 24, 1940, in Lewiston, to Ervin E. and Harriett (Hickman) Flomer. They lived in Lapwai with her two older sisters, Joan and Nancy. They later moved to Lewiston, where she graduated from Lewiston High School in 1958.
Sandra married Maurice McLam on Jan. 19, 1967, and combined their two families to one of seven children in Moscow. They operated Arrow Construction for many years with everyone taking part.
Sandra loved golfing, traveling with sister Joan, playing the piano, helping others and spending time with family. She is survived by her children, Val (Bob) Black, Matt (Debbie) McLam, Curt (Shelley) McLam, Ed (Marcy) McLam, Jackie McLam, Derek McLam and Scott (Lynette) McLam; her grandchildren Andrea, Lan, Joel, Brittni, Ben, Beth, Mollie, Pat, Trevor, Blake, Cory, Zach and Jake; and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sisters and a grandson, Sam.
There will be a celebration of life at a later date. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
The family suggests memorial gifts may be made to Fraternal Order of Eagles, 1304 Main St., Lewiston, ID 83501; or Special Olympics Idaho, specialolympicsidaho.org.
The family wants to thank St. Joseph Regional Medical Center staff and Deaconess Hospital staff for their wonderful care of our mother.