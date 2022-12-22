Sandra Kae McLam

Sandra Kae McLam, age 82, of Lewiston, passed Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at Deaconess Hospital in Spokane. Sandra was born June 24, 1940, in Lewiston, to Ervin E. and Harriett (Hickman) Flomer. They lived in Lapwai with her two older sisters, Joan and Nancy. They later moved to Lewiston, where she graduated from Lewiston High School in 1958.

Sandra married Maurice McLam on Jan. 19, 1967, and combined their two families to one of seven children in Moscow. They operated Arrow Construction for many years with everyone taking part.