On Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, Sandra June Rogers (Harlan) passed away at the age of 76 at her home in Lewiston surrounded by her family.
Sandy was born in 1944 in Spokane to her biological mother, Ruth Ann Lewis, and father with the last name of Oliver. Ten days later, she was adopted by George and Winifred Harlan, of Lewiston, where she grew up with her sister, Sarah (also adopted), and her brother, Gary (biological son). Growing up on Normal Hill in Lewiston, she attended Webster Elementary, Jenifer Junior High and Lewiston High School.
After high school, Sandy attended business school and worked for Potlatch Corp. soon after. During this time, Sandy enjoyed driving her 1966 Mustang Fastback, “dragging the gut” in her blond wig. She enjoyed dancing at the “Blue Hare,” and later would demonstrate her moves for her family as she recalled seeing Chubby Checker back in the day.
Sandy married Doran Rogers on Oct. 20, 1967, at the Methodist Church in Lewiston. Sandy was a loyal helpmate as her husband pursued his career being an ag pilot and later developing an aircraft manufacturing company in Garfield. Sandy also used her bookkeeping skills to support the family business for most of her life. Her life’s passion was to be involved in the family business, travel on business trips with her husband, and develop friendships throughout the tight-knit agricultural aviation community.
Sandy had an entrepreneurial spirit, and together with family, opened “I Love Cookies” in the Palouse Empire Mall in Moscow in the late 1980s. Bringing a Bavarian motif to the mall, while filling the air with the smells of fresh cookies and coffee, this little store provided jobs for friends and family, and a place to satisfy a sweet tooth.
Friends and family were very dear to Sandy. She loved her group of friends with whom she would lunch with and take trips to go to quilt shows and shopping in the Seattle area. Sandy was very proud of her family. Facebook was a real gift to her as she wasn’t always able to attend family functions in person, but one would find many photos saved on the camera roll of her phone of the family’s activities. Her camera roll tells a story of her interest in and love for her family.
Sandy had managed heart and other complicated health issues for many years before her passing. Sandy is survived by her husband, Doran Rogers; her daughter, Darcy Kincaid (Matt Peterson); granddaughter Halle Kincaid; stepdaughter Laurie Kinzer (Scott); and stepdaughter Kelly Neal (Warren). In addition, her “grands,” as she liked to call them, include Kellie Krogh (Jared), Courtney Blackwell (Drew), Kaitlyn Zwanziger (Jared), Annie Bofenkamp (Matt) and Sean Neal (Jenny). The “great-grands” include Jackson and Addison Krogh; Lily, Gracie and Clara Bofenkamp; and Helen Neal. Sandy is also survived by her brother, Gary Harlan, his three daughters and her sister Sarah’s three daughters.
She was preceded in death by her adoptive parents, George and Winifred Harlan; and her sister, Sarah Juliano.
A graveside service was held Aug. 8, 2020, at the Melrose Cemetery in Lenore.