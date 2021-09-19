Sandra Joy “Sandy” Lueck Holderbaum

On Sunday, Sept. 5, Sandy passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family.
She told grand tales! Like that movie “Big Fish” or some Pecos Bill fable, her stories were both oversized and always evolving, so it didn’t matter how many times you had heard them. It always seemed like the first time, because it kind of was.
A motorcyclist, ambulance driver, fisherman, farmer, hunter, traveler, zipliner, card shark and master of Wheel of Fortune (no, not the TV show, the spinning wheel arcade game at Funland in Long Beach, Wash.). She was also, of course, a master of life advice: don’t try to re-nail the roof onto a chicken coop during a thunderstorm with only a nightgown on; always tuck your shirt into your pants while riding a motorcycle so that it doesn’t get blown up, giving everyone a show; flirt every chance you get; someday it will be worth money; marry someone rich if you can; and love big.
Sandy loved the finer things in life, according to her anyway. She fancied herself a connoisseur of food and drink. Among some of her favorites were a perfectly cooked steak, dark beer, juicy tomatoes, a cold glass bottle of Pepsi right from the vending machine (you know, the kind that makes you say “ahhh”), LiveWire Mountain Dew (more than a slight addiction), breakfast at Waffles n’ More and lunch or dinner at Red Lobster. Her cinematic taste was also bar none, including movies starring the great Elvis Presley, “Walker, Texas Ranger,” “Bonanza,” “Dances with Wolves,” any good ol’ Western or Disney movie. Sandy had a talent and passion for sewing and quilting. Many hours of bonding were spent with her daughter-in-law, Cathy Holderbaum, who shared the talent and passion. Oh boy, Sandy was quite the collector; she loved yard and estate sales. Everyone’s trash was her treasure.
Most of all, Sandy loved her family, friends and her pets, especially her dog, Max. If you were lucky enough to have been included in one of those categories, then you knew an amazing, adventurous, sassy, spunky, stubborn, silly, fun, determined woman full of unconditional love.
Her story continues through her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, whose pictures covered her walls and filled her photo books that she would share with anyone who would stop to look.
Sandy is survived by daughters Sylva Albrecht, Terry (Tom) Troyer and Renee Teichmer (Brad Horman); sons Josh (Cathy) Holderbaum and Keith Holderbaum; grandchildren Jeannie Watkins (Ford Pearson), Scottie Teichmer, Tessa Pomfret, Nathan Bicknese (Maggie Callery-Bicknese), Jessica Adams, Brandon Holderbaum and Angela (Kelly) Rake; great-grandchildren Elaina Watkins, Josiah Johnson, James “Daniel” Teichmer, Carissa Majorowicz Rake, Lexi Rake and Lennyn Adams; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harvey and Wilma Lueck; brothers Larry (Lillian) Lueck and Duane (Rosie) Lueck; sister Ada (Delbert) Niebel; nephews Michael Lueck and Steve “Bud” Lueck; great-niece Kelley Lueck; and husband Harleigh “Skip” Holderbaum.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you share a photo or memory of Sandy with them either by mail to: Jeannie Watkins, P.O. Box 895, Neotsu, OR, 97364, or on Sandy’s Facebook page at Sandra Lueck Kluth Holderbaum, bit.ly/SandyHolderbaumFB.