Sandra G. Sarbacher

Sandy spent her younger years balding her daddy’s head and whitening her mother’s hair. In her early 20s, she met Calvin Lee Powers Sr., who brought her to Idaho, where they hitched, hung their shingle, and so blessed Preston Avenue with Lisa Jo. Although their marriage ended after a few short years, they placed sole focus on their daughter, rather than their differences. Both could fill a bucket with expletives about each other, but none were uttered within earshot of Lisa. Sandy and Lee were the best of friends when he passed many years later, and there is no love for a child mightier than that.
Sandy later married Edwin Don Strickfaden. Ed’s enduring career with the Idaho State Police moved them to Twin Falls and Idaho Falls, and enabled Sandy to work from home. She ran an in-home day care and volunteered for multiple nonprofit organizations. She was also Lisa’s Brownie leader and basketball coach. Girl Scout cookie sales were phenomenal, all before cellphones and social media. However, it only took one season for both to conclude basketball was not their sport. Together with their kids, they enjoyed family vacations, whitewater rafting and exchanging colossal pranks with their friends.
After their divorce, Sandy moved back to Lewiston, where she held as many as three jobs at once to bear the cross of being a single mom. She worked days and nights as a secretary, cook, waitress, bartender and did whatever she could to make sure her daughter didn’t go without. Meanwhile, said daughter was using mom’s busy schedule to bend all the rules. Unbeknownst to her, Sandy wrote the book on teenage tomfooleries. Logically, their home became the hub, hailing Sandy as “Mom” to all who entered. The mother-daughter dynamics transformed into a close friendship and Sandy was able to better manage the shenanigans.
One of Sandy’s regular Villa customers developed a sweet tooth beyond his usual pie and coffee order. In no time at all, Daniel H. Sarbacher charmed his way into her heart. Sandy stitched a lace covered wedding dress, bridesmaid and flower girl dresses, and they were off to the Luna House Museum for nuptials. They plighted their troth by sharing their first slice of wedding cake on the floor beneath the table, where the sunlight shining through the window had relocated it. This was just the beginning of their shared happiness and ability to see humor in nearly everything. Together they enjoyed darts, camping, hunting, fishing and strolls on the Levee Bypass to feed M&M’s to the marmots. They were members of the Eagles, Timber Tramps and various rock clubs. Sandy made wedding and birthday cakes as a hobby, and her assistant, Dan, was even sweeter in her aprons.
A workplace injury forced Sandy into early retirement, and subsequently multiple health issues ensued. Dan lovingly took care of her every need. His love was thicker than all the layers of white paint on their living room wall. She uprooted him to Tennessee and back home again, with those 20 boxes of her pig collection and 11 totes of cake pans. Her love for him was just as strong, and reciprocated by making his lunch every morning for work, and caring for him during his battle with cancer. If not for her grandkids, she would have followed him to heaven much sooner. The thought of their divine reunion is comforting beyond measure.
Her heart, 10 times her stature, took its last beat Saturday, April 11, 2020, reuniting her at heaven’s gates with her husband, Dan; her parents; her brother, Andrew; and many other family members. She leaves behind her daughter, Lisa Jo Tefft, and husband Matt, with their children, Reece and Raychel, bonus children Chris Covert and Ashley Fitzgerald, husband Tucker and their children Olivia, Stetson, and Maverick; Dan’s son, Jeremy Sarbacher, and wife LaDana, with their children Khyler and Jesyka; Dan’s daughter, Amara Hechtner, with husband Bob and daughter Harley and her children, Jaydah and Kolbee. Sandy shared very special bonds with her sister, Kathy Liedkie, and sister-in law Sheila Proctor and their children.
Little Grandma, as she was known in the Juliaetta-Kendrick community, will be incredibly missed. We are thankful to have celebrated her 70th birthday in January with many friends and family coming from near and far. Sandy leaves us with the beauty of family, the gift of love, the comfort of friendship, the guidance of wisdom and the foundation of faith. We are eternally grateful to have loved, and been loved by her.
Cremation has taken place, and a small family service will be planned at a later date. Memorial donations may be sent to KJ7 Education Foundation, P.O. Box 503, Juliaetta, ID 83535.