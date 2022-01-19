Samuel Woodrow Smith

Born April 8, 1946, Samuel “Woody” Woodrow Smith, 76, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022.
He was born to the late Samuel “Smitty” Smith and Lilyan Cloud Smith in Lewiston. He attended Lapwai School District. He married Joanne George and was later divorced. Woody was an avid artist and fisherman. He enjoyed camping and hunting and won numerous awards for his art. Woody enjoyed attending camp meetings with his family, traveling to casinos throughout the Northwest with his sisters, and attending basketball games.
Woodrow is survived by his only child, Woodrow Adrian Smith, of Lapwai, and grandson Cyrus Smith, of Hawaii; three sisters, June Greene-Stewart, Vicki Johnson, and Teri Scott, all of Lapwai, and numerous nieces and nephews. Woodrow was preceded in death by his parents, and two sisters, LaVeda McAtty and Marlene McAtty.
A memorial service was held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, and the funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. today, both at the Pi-Nee-Waus Community Center.