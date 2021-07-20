Samuel Paul Davis, 72

Samuel Paul Davis, a Nez Perce of Caweekta on the Clearwater River, entered eternal rest Saturday, July 17, 2021, at St. Anthony’s Hospital in Pendleton, Ore.
Sam was born to Hope Mildred Penney and Rupert James Davis on May 6, 1949, in Lewiston.
Sam’s paternal grandparents were James Davis, of the Cayuse, and Julia Andrews, of the Catholic Creek area. Sam’s maternal grandparents were Benjamin Penney Sr., of Kooskia, and Estella Amera, of East Kamiah.
Sam’s siblings were Judith Estelle Davis, Rupert James Davis, Julia Davis-Wheeler, of Lapwai, Sandra Powaukee Simmons and Kim Rickman Sr. Extended siblings include Gordon Bennett Sr., Corbett Wheeler, Harry Wheeler, Melvin Wheeler, Ida Ann Wheeler and Jeannie Wheeler. Also considered brothers and sisters are Wesley Allen, Noreen Allen, Viola Allen, Phil Allen, Nelson Allen and Nadine Allen.
When Sam was a small child, he was named by his father and men of the Davis extended family. The name given to him was Weptasnut. Sam resided at Caweekta at the family home of his late father, Rupert “Putt” Davis, on the Clearwater River. Five generations of Davis men cared for this home.
Sam had one son who he loved with his whole heart, Sam James Davis, who survives him at the family home. He also had a daughter, Dani Davis. Sam was blessed with one grandson, Talon James Davis.
Sam’s union of 31 years with Mary Lou Mendenhall produced an even larger family for Sam. This union brought Melanie Shears and her children, Marquise, Taneece and Shaniece, into the lives of Sam shared with Mary Lou. He had more children and grandchildren he loved with his whole heart. Together, they raised many children and supported many extended family throughout their days together.
Sam attended Lapwai schools. In high school, Sam excelled in basketball. He also attended school in Tacoma and Salt Lake City. He resided with his maternal great aunt and uncle, Gertrude Moffett Bates and Woodrow Bates, in Tacoma. In Salt Lake City, he resided with his uncle Henry Penney and auntie Marvella Henry Penney. Sam obtained his GED and also received his Associate in Art from Spokane Community College.
Sam was employed at Blount Inc. as a production coordinator for many years until his retirement. In his retirement, he traveled extensively with Corbett Wheeler for men’s Christian conferences. Sam received his certificate in theological studies in Arizona. Sam was a devout Presbyterian and devout Oakland Raiders fan. He wore his Raiders gear daily.
Since childhood at Celilo, Sam grew up fishing the Columbia River, the Clearwater River, Rapid River and all the tributaries of his ancestors before him. Sam protected and held in daily high regard and obligation the treaty rights reserved to him and his people. He, Weptasnut of Caweekta, traveled and fished as the generations before and after him, providing the family fish and game.
Sam traveled the Indian Basketball circuit, he also entered and won numerous golf tournaments, both skills his father taught him. He enjoyed tribal casinos and large Diet Pepsis.
Sam had a contagious laugh and loved to tease his family. He was courteous and loving, always happy to see a relative and share the story or beauty behind a name. He had a way of making each of us feel special and loved.
Sam was an avid beadwork artist and specialized in peyote stitch. He always included a medicine bead in his work.
Sam honored his sobriety for many years and quit smoking.
Sam loved spending time with his family. Loved everyone in his life. Sam would say, “Godspeed!”
Sam is survived by his son, Sam; his grandson, Talon; and stepdaughter Melanie and grandchildren Marquise, Taneece and Shaniece. He leaves behind many nieces, nephews and numerous grandkids who loved him whole heartedly. Sam also leaves behind his partner of 31 years, Mary Lou Mendenhall.
Sam was preceded in death by his father, Rupert, mother Hope, daughter Dani, sister Judith, sister Sandra, and brothers Rupert and Kim.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. today at the Pi-Nee-Waus Community Center in Lapwai. Burial will follow with graveside services at Coyote Cemetery at Caweekta/Spalding, Idaho. Sack lunches will be served at the Pi-Nee-Waus after burial. Maggie Picard is the head cook.
Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is entrusted to care for the family.