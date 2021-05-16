Samuel J. Stamper was born Feb. 14, 1940, to Earl and Sarah Stamper in Madera, Calif.
His family moved to Riggins, where he attended Salmon River High School. Sam excelled academically and enjoyed playing basketball, pulling pranks, hot-rodding cars and forging lifelong friendships. He married his high school sweetheart and lifetime companion, Eva Smith, on July 3, 1958. Together they raised three children, Sam Junior (Lynda), Max (Sharon) and Shawna (Paul). Their family tree boasts three grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Sam and Eva cherished watching their family grow. They looked forward to gathering together for lots of hugs and laughter.
Sam was capable of being anything he wanted in life because of his wide skill set and a wealth of knowledge. He was a surveyor, heavy equipment operator, firefighter, smoke jumper and logger. The career path he pursued was road construction. He supervised projects from the bottom of southern Idaho through to the very top of Alaska. He was respected and admired by everyone that worked side-by-side with him.
He and Eva traveled and worked together until they retired to Arizona. Sam was in his element in the great outdoors. He loved to hunt and fish, and he would gather a large caravan of ATVs and tour the beautiful desert. He had an uncanny sense of direction and was eager to educate people about the surroundings. He was like a map, an atlas, a compass and, no, he didn’t Google information. He experienced life and was always willing to share his adventures and lend a hand to his fellow man. He was a true humanitarian and the hardest working man we’ve ever known. Sam Stamper headed True North on Saturday, May 1, 2021. He will always be remembered, loved and missed by his loving family and friends.
He was survived by his brother, Clyde Stamper; sisters Margaret (Gary) Lee and Catherine Stamper-Amburgey; grandchildren Amy Stamper-Paul, Sarah (Toby) Bartell and Keith (Gabrielle) Stamper; great-grandchildren Karmin, Theia, Catherine, Henry, Asher and Anna; and his nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home in Lake Havasu City, Ariz. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. To send a free card, go to sendoutcards.com/lietzfraze.