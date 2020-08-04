Samuel Edward Schacher

Our son, friend, brother, grandson and nephew passed away Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, from brain cancer at the age of 23.
Sam was the youngest of four children. Sam entered this world with an energy and vibrancy for life, curious and eager. He was a very active child, never able to sit idle, running rather than walking. Everyone who met Sam became his friend. He was so curious about others. He would approach anyone with a smile and a million questions. To some this was uncomfortable but to many, it opened the door to a lasting relationship. Sam accepted everyone as they were and always saw the best in others.
Sam came to know Jesus at an early age and his relationship with him was as real and important to Sam as any earthly one. He walked and talked to Jesus just as casually as most people do with their friends. As Sam grew older, this relationship drew him into ministry for others. He served in his church as a Sunday school helper and with the youth group. Sam desired to go further into ministry, but the cancer took away this opportunity as it took away so many others.
Sam was always extremely optimistic. He rarely, if ever, complained about his condition but instead made adjustments to his lifestyle. His focus was always on loving others. He was funny, wicked smart and generous to a fault. His signature was a warm and genuine hug, which he gave to almost everyone he met.
Sam loved freely and forgave quickly. Sam left us to be with his best friend, Jesus. I’m sure the first thing he said was, “Hi, I’m Sam,” and gave him a big soft hug. We will miss you, Buddy.
A memorial service will start at 11 a.m. Saturday at Pioneer Park, Lewiston. Please bring your own chairs. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Jackson’s Pay It Forward Foundation or Relay for Life.