Samuel Dexter Cook passed away Saturday, April 10, 2021, in Clarkston.
He was born Dec. 31, 1952, to Stephen C. Cook and Dorothy W. Cook, growing up in Mill Valley, Calif. Sam was a house painter in Willits, Calif., before moving to Clarkston where he was best known for his sense of humor, harmonica playing and vocals in the Blue Z Band.
Sam is survived by his sister, Mary Goodson, and girlfriend Shannon Tuschoff. He was preceded in death by his mother and father and brothers John and Robert Cook.
No services are planned.