Sam passed away Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at his home in Winchester.
Sam was born March 25, 1945, in Childress, Texas, the fourth of five children to Harlon and Mary Lou Edwards.
He served with honor in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany starting in 1965 and came home after discharge in 1967.
Sam (aka “Donk”), as a young man in the early 1960s, got the wanderlust and left Texas with two friends, John Williams and Erle Outs, and made his way to Colorado, leaving the Yellow House Cattle Company of Texas, knowing they had lost a good one. Rodeo and work on various Colorado ranches and feedlots kept him busy. Breaking horses on the Cane Ranch of Waverly, Colo., to only mention one, kept him in the saddle doing one of the things he loved.
It was in Fort Collins, Colo., where he met his lovely wife, Loretta, whom he married in 1978. They moved to Idaho in 1987 and made their home in Winchester.
Sam loved life, his wife and children, horses, good dogs, good jokes and most of the rest of the kids he ever met. Sam once made the movie scene in a roundabout way, as a bull rider extra in the movie “The Rounders.” (You can just make him out in his cameo appearance.) His only comment on it was, “It wasn’t my best riding.”
He was an understated man who also wouldn’t hesitate to tell a rodeo judge he was blind if felt he had it coming. He was the same man whose laugh could light up a barn lot, and he laughed often. He could bring a smile to the face of the hardest critic and find humor and something to grin about in the toughest of times.
His love of rodeo was lifelong and ran deep, with a passion for calf roping and team roping as a competitor that was undeniable. He worked as a rodeo barrel man with bullfighter Junior Nix and also had a clown act of his own in the Midwest and put on a great show, remembered by many. He was proud of his trusty Volkswagen, the “Purple People Eater,” and all that it would carry: mini horses, dogs, rabbits, you name it, he did his best to fit it in the Volkswagen, along with the heartfelt joy for life that he shared with the crowd with every show he did.
Sam was a jack-of-all-trades, working in clothing stores, feed stores, feedlots and ranches. He covered lots of territory later in his life, driving truck for various farmers, local crop dusters and several commercial and construction companies on the Camas Prairie. He brought work ethic and good character with him everywhere he went, always handy at anything that needed done.
He enjoyed camping and telling good stories and time spent with friends. His friend John Williams indicates Sam lived life to the fullest and had good, if not great, stories to tell if you could get him to tell them. He will be missed and remembered by all who knew him.
Sam is survived by his wife, Loretta, of Winchester; son Buck (Michelle) Rosgen, of Camarillo, Calif.; Stacey Rosgen, of Fort Collins, Colo.; two sisters, Joyce Tyler, of Amarillo, Texas, and Carol Fox, of Oklahoma; three grandkids; numerous nieces and nephews; good friends across the nation; and his faithful pup, Minnie.
Loved by many, understood by few, he was a cowboy through and through.
God bless you, Sam Edwards, see ya on the big grass if my way is true.